MYSINGSÖ beach chairs

The beach chairs can collapse, posing fall and fingertip amputation hazards.

RefundReplace

IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 anytime or online at www.ikea-usa.com and click on Press Room at the bottom of the page, then on Product Recalls at the top of the page for more information.

About 33,400

This recall involves IKEA MYSINGSÖ beach chairs. The chairs are foldable with a wood base and an attached polyester fabric seat. The following article numbers are included in this recall. The article numbers are on labels on the wooden frame and sewn into the fabric.

IKEA has received 13 reports worldwide of incidents, including 10 reports of injuries, six of which resulted in fingertip amputations. Three of the incidents, including one fingertip amputation injury, were reported in the U.S.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any IKEA store for a free replacement or full refund. Replacement MYSINGSÖ beach chairs are labeled with article numbers 703.380.17 and 903.380.16 and have plastic stoppers that prevent incorrect re-assembly.

IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from February 2013 through December 2016 for about $25.

IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland

IKEA North America Services LLC, of Conshohocken, Pa.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

