MEDIA RELEASE

Recall Summary

Name of product:

Children’s electric scooters

Hazard:

The knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle can break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Remedy:

Refund

Consumer Contact:

Pulse Performance Products toll-free at 844-287-8711 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.pulsescooters.com and click on “CPSC Safety Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details Report an Incident Involving this Product

Units:

About 8,900

Description:

This recall involves Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters for children with manufacturing date codes between September 10, 2016 and October 11, 2016. The date code is printed on a label located under the platform in format XX(month)/XX(day)/2016 – 066QY. The scooters were sold in blue and have two wheels in front and one in the rear.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled scooters away from children and contact Pulse Performance Products for a full refund.

Sold Exclusively At:

Target stores nationwide from October 2016 through November 2016 for about $100.

Manufacturer(s):

Pulse Performance Products, a division of Bravo Sports, of Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

Importer(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Distributor(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:

China

