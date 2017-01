By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Police are searching for a woman reported missing. Missing is Ola Stickney a 37-year-old woman, about 120 pounds, long blond hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a yellow tank top in Keaau on Monday (Jan 23).

Stickney is in need of medication.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300.

