MEDIA RELEASE

The Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Hawaii) is seeking applications for Independent Grand Jury Counsels (Hilo and Kona). The compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the state of Hawaii establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled, an independent counsel shall be appointed as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawaii Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaii who are not public employees.

If you are interested in being considered for a one-year appointment to either Hilo or Kona, please submit a letter indicating your interest and resume by April 15, 2017 to:

Chief Judge Ronald Ibarra

Keakealani Building

79-1020 Haukapila St.

Kealakekua, HI 96750

Also, please fax a copy to:

Lester Oshiro, Chief Court Administrator

Fax No. 808-961-7577

