Police are searching for a Kona man reported missing Friday (Jan 20)

Posted on January 27, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 43-year-old Kona man who was reported missing.

Mark Cocucci was last seen at Hoʻokena Beach on January 20.

He is described as Caucasian, 6-feet-tall, 130-140 pounds with dark brown shoulder-length hair worn in dredlocks. He was last seen wearing white tights and a blue denim jacket.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300.


