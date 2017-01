MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged 18-year-old Kahekili Krause of Mountain View with four felonies.

At 4 p.m. Friday (January 27), he was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary, first-degree theft and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. His bail was set at $25,000.

He remains at the Hilo police cellblock pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday (January 30).

