A steady stream of lava exiting the episode 61g lava tube pours into the ocean at the Kamokuna ocean entry. The interaction between the lava and ocean water causes explosive reactions, throwing bits of lava (seen in the photo at the base of the lava stream). Photo taken Wednesday, January 25, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Since the delta collapse on December 31, 2016 there has not been any evidence of the lava delta rebuilding. The fume trace of the 61g tube system on the coastal plain is visible up slope from the ocean entry. The cove in the sea cliff (at center) is where the ~4 acre portion of old sea cliff collapsed into the ocean after the delta fell in. The new public lava viewing area and rope line is in the lower right, and the emergency access road is just inland from the coast. Photo taken Wednesday, January 25, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO Misty weather created a double rainbow over Pūlama Pali and the 61g flow field. Fume trace from the tube can be seen at bottom center. Photo taken Wednesday, January 25, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO A close up of the lava stream pouring out of the tube and directly into the Pacific Ocean. Photo taken Wednesday, January 25, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO This thermal image shows the Kamokuna ocean entry. Two plumes of hot (scalding) water branch out from the entry point. The lava stream itself is the very hot feature right of center. Just above the lava stream, about 10 meters (yards) behind the sea cliff, is a narrow line of high temperatures that appears to be a hot crack. This hot crack suggests that the sea cliff around the entry point is unstable and has the potential to collapse. Photo taken Wednesday, January 25, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



This video clip shows the lava stream pouring out of the tube into the Pacific Ocean, triggering pulsating explosions that are throwing bits of lava onto the top of the sea cliff. Video taken Wednesday, January 25, 2017 courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. January 19-26, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. January 19-26, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. January 19-26, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. January 19-26, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. January 26, 2017. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

Kīlauea continues to erupt at its summit and East Rift Zone. This past week, the summit lava lake level varied between about 12 and 22 m (39–72 ft) below the vent rim. The 61g flow was still active, with lava entering the ocean near Kamokuna and surface breakouts near Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. During the past week, small-magnitude earthquakes continued, primarily beneath the upper Southwest Rift Zone at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). A small number of earthquakes also occurred on the west flank of the volcano at depths above 13 km (8 mi). GPS measurements continue to show deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone.

One earthquake was reported felt on the Island of Hawaiʻi in the past week. On January 23, at 9:13 a.m., HST, a magnitude-3.2 earthquake occurred 12.8 km (8.0 mi) southeast of Ho‘okena at a depth of 12.7 km (7.9 mi).

Please visit the HVO website (hvo.wr.usgs.gov) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates, Mauna Loa weekly updates, volcano photos, recent earthquakes info, and more; call for summary updates at 808-967-8862 (Kīlauea) or 808-967-8866 (Mauna Loa); email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. January 19-26, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



