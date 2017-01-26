By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 5:02 p.m. alarm Thursday (Jan 26) to Honolii Beach Park for the near drowning of a kayaker.

Rescue crews arrived to find an off-duty lifeguard performing CPR on a man in his 60s. Witnesses reported the man was seen slumped-over on a kayak before being knocked over into the ocean by a wave. Surfers in the area were able to bring the man to shore.

The man was treated and transported to Hilo Medical Center in critical condition. Surf at the time was in the 2-4 foot range with a moderate output from Honolii Stream.

The exact cause of the incident is unknown.

