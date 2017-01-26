MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are warning the public about scams involving phone calls to Hawaiʻi residents with a claim that they have won a large sum of money, usually more than a million dollars.

The callers claim to represent “Publishers’ Clearing House” and give instructions to send a money order or other payment to pay for award processing fees.

Police advise anyone receiving these phone calls to be cautious, as acting on the instructions may result in the loss of a significant amount of money.

