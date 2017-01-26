MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have located 18-year-old Kahekili Krause of Mountain View, who was wanted for questioning in connection with auto thefts in East and West Hawaiʻi.

Krause was seen Wednesday (January 25) in Puna in a stolen Nissan 370Z that was involved in a one-car crash at 2:45 p.m. in Ainaloa. He then fled the scene.

He was located at 8:44 a.m. Thursday (January 26) in Mountain View and was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. He is being held at the Hilo police cellblock while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continue the investigation.

