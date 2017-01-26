MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a firearms incident initially reported as “gunshots fired” in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in lower Puna.

Responding officers contacted a group of individuals near the area where the shots were reported, although the preliminary investigation has thus far indicated that no shots were fired.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Section are continuing the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Robert Almeida at 961-2386 or or Robert.almeida@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

