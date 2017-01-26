MEDIA RELEASE

The Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi recognized Community Policing Officer Paul Mangus on Thursday (January 26) as the East Hawaiʻi “Officer of the Month” for January.

Mangus was honored for his commitment to improving relationships between the Police Department and the community. During the past year, he organized two “Coffee with a Cop” events and a “Shop with a Cop” event, all in Hilo.

His first “Coffee with a Cop” event was at the Puainako Starbucks on August 25. The second was October 7 at the downtown McDonald’s. The most recent community event, “Shop with a Cop” took place at the Target store on December 17.

Lieutenant Robert Fujitake Jr., who is in charge of the Community Policing unit in Hilo, said coordinating events that make connections with members of the public “is the reason that barriers can be broken and positive relationships can be formed between police officers and the community.”

Mangus was previously named “Officer of the Month” for Kona in May 2010 and August 2011 and for East Hawaiʻi in September 2016. In 2012, he was named “Officer of the Year” for Kona.

As “Officer of the Month” again, he is eligible for “Officer of the Year” for East Hawaiʻi.

The East Hawaiʻi “Officer of the Month” award is a project of the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi.

