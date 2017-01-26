MEDIA RELEASE
PLEASE NOTE:
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.
— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —
1) HAKALAU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)
Alternating lane closures on Umauma Bridge in the vicinity of Hakalau (Route 19, Milepost 16) in both directions over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for bridge rehabilitation. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph, and vehicles that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing over the bridge is 12 feet.
Leave a Reply