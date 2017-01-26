 

   

Categorized | News

Hawaii Island lane closures for January 27-29, 2017

Posted on January 26, 2017. Tags:

MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)
Alternating lane closures on Umauma Bridge in the vicinity of Hakalau (Route 19, Milepost 16) in both directions over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for bridge rehabilitation. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph, and vehicles that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing over the bridge is 12 feet.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5655.18  chart-1.16
S&P 5002296.68  chart-1.69
AAPL121.94  chart+0.06
FB132.78  chart+1.30
GOOG832.15  chart-3.52
INTC37.56  chart-0.24
MSFT64.27  chart+0.59
ORCL40.13  chart-0.02
QCOM54.05  chart-2.85
ALEX44.77  chart-0.12
BOH88.37  chart-0.02
BRN1.6967  chart+0.0367
BYD20.40  chart-0.09
CAGU0.35  chart+0.00
CPF32.91  chart+2.12
CYAN4.50  chart+0.10
HA52.80  chart+1.00
HCOM25.23  chart+0.17
HE32.94  chart-0.14
MLP7.40  chart+0.10
MRPI0.0016  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.76  chart+0.00
PLFF0.03  chart+0.00
TBNK33.03  chart-0.13
TSO81.94  chart-0.09
Jan 26, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: