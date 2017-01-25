By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 9:36 a.m. alarm Wednesday (Jan 25) for a structure fire on Liona Street in the Volcano district.

Crews arrived to find an 1,800 square-foot wooden home with the rear area on fire with grey smoke pouring from broken windoes and the roof.

Crews had the fire under control by 10:10 a.m. and it was declared out at 11:15 a.m. Heavy fire damage occurred in the back half of the home with heavy smoke and heat damage to other parts of the home. A late model Nissan pickup was also damaged in the fire.

The loss in the blaze is estimated to be $180,000 with $92,000 saved. There was nobody home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by fire inspectors and police.

