MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons whose images were captured on a surveillance camera in connection with a theft investigation.

At approximately 9:47 a.m. Tuesday (January 24), a man removed a wallet that was inadvertently left at a checkout counter at a retail establishment on the 300 block of East Makaʻala Street in Hilo. The man is believed to be in his mid-20s, with a mustache and goatee. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, tan shorts, a black baseball-type hat and slippers.

He was accompanied by a woman, also believed to be in her mid-20s, who had dark shoulder-length hair. She was wearing black pants, a gray sweater over a white tank-top and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of either person or who has any other information about this case to call Officer Christopher Jelsma at 961-2221 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

