MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 16-year-old Kailua-Kona boy who was reported missing.
Thomas Salonia was last seen November 7 in Kona.
He is described as 5-foot-5, 125 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
