Man killed in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park crash is identified

Posted on January 25, 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – The male victim of a fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Saturday afternoon has been identified as 65-year-old Paul Hernandez of New Jersey.

National Park Service rangers are seeking witnesses to the crash which happened on Highway 11 near the intersection of Nāmakanipaio Campground around 1 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 21.

Hernandez was traveling northbound on Highway 11 in a white Hyundai Elantra sedan. According to a witness, the Hyundai left its lane of travel as if doing a U-turn, and was struck by a blue Toyota Scion headed south, driven by a 33-year-old local male. Hernandez was fatally injured upon impact. The local male was transported by ambulance to h Hilo Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to call Park Dispatch at (808) 985-6170.


