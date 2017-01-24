 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of January 16-22, 2017

During the week of January 16, 2017, through January 22, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 32 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Seven of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents.

So far this year, there have been 90 DUI arrests compared with 63 during the same period last year, an increase of 42.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District	Weekly Total	Year to Date
Hāmākua 	1		1	
North Hilo	0		0	
South Hilo	6		20	
Puna    	3		20	
Kaʻū    	1		1	
Kona    	19		44	
South Kohala	2		4	
North Kohala	0		0	
Island Total	32		90

There have been 80 major accidents so far this year compared with 92 during the same period last year, a decrease of 13 percent.

So far this year, there have been three fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, resulting in three fatalities, compared with no fatal crashes during the same period last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


