MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 16, 2017, through January 22, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 32 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Seven of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents.

So far this year, there have been 90 DUI arrests compared with 63 during the same period last year, an increase of 42.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 1 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 6 20 Puna 3 20 Kaʻū 1 1 Kona 19 44 South Kohala 2 4 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 32 90

There have been 80 major accidents so far this year compared with 92 during the same period last year, a decrease of 13 percent.

So far this year, there have been three fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, resulting in three fatalities, compared with no fatal crashes during the same period last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

