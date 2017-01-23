Trek 720 Disc Trek 720 Disc Bontrager Approved TLR Disc 700C 24H Front Wheel Bontrager Approved TLR Disc 700C 24H Rear Wheel

Name of product:

Trek 720 Disc bicycles and wheel sets

Hazard:

The front brake caliper can come into contact with a broken spoke, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

Remedy:

Replace

Consumer Contact:

Trek at 800-373-4594 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.trekbikes.com and click on Safety & Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Units:

About 800 bicycles and 300 wheels (in addition, about 160 bicycles and 40 wheels were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves model year 2015, 2016, and 2017 Trek model 720 Disc bicycles and Bontrager Approved TLR disc 700C 24H Front and Rear Wheels with silver spokes. Trek’s model 720 Disc have a lightweight aluminum frame and vibration-damping carbon fork. The bicycle models were sold in 49 through 61 cm frame sizes. “Trek” is printed across the bicycle frame. The model number can be found on the down tube. The aftermarket wheels are marked “Bontrager TLR” on the rim, and will have 24 silver spokes.

Incidents/Injuries:

Trek has received reports of 10 incidents where either the wheel spoke contacted the bike’s brake caliper or the spokes broke at the hub. There has been one reported injury involving a broken vertebra.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and wheel sets and return the bicycles to a Trek retailer for a free inspection and free replacement wheels.

Sold At:

Bicycle stores nationwide from November 2014 through October 2016 for between $1,500 and $1,900 for bikes and March 2015 through November 2016 for aftermarket wheels for between $80 and $90.

Importer(s):

Trek Bicycle Corp., of Waterloo, Wis.

Manufactured In:

China

