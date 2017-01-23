MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation into the death of a Honokaʻa woman who was swept away by rushing rain water Saturday night (January 21).
She has been identified as 47-year-old Beth R. Radl.
Police and Fire Department personnel responded to a 10:42 p.m. Saturday that Radl had tried to cross a “river” of rushing water near her home on the 3900 block of Kahana Drive, when she was swept away by the knee-high water.
Her body was located at 5:29 a.m. Sunday (January 22) in a stream about a quarter-mile away.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.
