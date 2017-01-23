 

   

Military convoys between PTA and Kawaihae Tuesday (Jan 24)

MEDIA RELEASE

A military convoy pulls over onto the shoulder of Mamalahoa Highway (Hwy 190) to let traffic pass after exiting Saddle Road as it heads South to Waikolola Road. Hawaii 24/7 File Photo

Oahu-based members of the 84th Engineer Battalion are scheduled to convoy between Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) and Kawaihae Pier, Jan. 24, 2017, in support of unit training. Scheduled convoy times are from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The convoys will use the Akoni Pule Corridor, Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Waikoloa Road, Mamalahoa Highway and Daniel K. Inouye Highway. The convoys will be escorted by the Hawaii Police Department.

The PTA Department of Army police have coordinated this activity with local authorities and military units. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, at (808) 969-2411.


