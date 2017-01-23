MEDIA RELEASE

Oahu-based members of the 84th Engineer Battalion are scheduled to convoy between Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) and Kawaihae Pier, Jan. 24, 2017, in support of unit training. Scheduled convoy times are from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The convoys will use the Akoni Pule Corridor, Queen Kaahumanu Highway, Waikoloa Road, Mamalahoa Highway and Daniel K. Inouye Highway. The convoys will be escorted by the Hawaii Police Department.

The PTA Department of Army police have coordinated this activity with local authorities and military units. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, at (808) 969-2411.

