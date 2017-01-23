MEDIA RELEASE
Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 32-year-old Kailua-Kona man in connection with a robbery in an apartment early Thursday morning (January 19) on Kahakai Road.
At 4:25 p.m. Friday (January 20), Joshua Ryan Koenig, who was arrested Thursday morning, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, kidnapping and third-degree assault. His bail was set at $20,500.
He remained at the Kona police cellblock until his initial court appearance on Monday (January 23).
