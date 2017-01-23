MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, Hawai‘i – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces the following upcoming flight plans for the end of January 2017:

Jan. 23, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and Jan. 26 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., to shuttle equipment and camp supplies to Keauhou for invasive plant control work at the coast

Jan. 23, between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., to remove old fence material from ‘Ōla‘a Tract

Jan. 23, 24, 25 and 26, between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., to shuttle crew and remove fence material and camp equipment from petrel subcolony on Mauna Loa at about 9,000-ft. elevation

Jan. 24, between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., for ungulate surveys and control work in Kahuku Unit, between 3,000- and 7,000 ft. elevation

Jan. 24, between noon and 3:30 p.m., to shuttle fence material and camp supplies to Great Crack boundary fence

Jan. 24, between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., to shuttle equipment and materials for interpretive display near the Ka‘ū Desert Trailhead

Jan. 25, between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., to shuttle personnel, fence material, and water tank to Kahuku Unit silversword exclosure and along the Kahuku-Kapapala boundary

Jan. 26, between noon and 4 p.m., for invasive fountain grass surveys from coastal areas to southwest boundary below 3,000-ft. elevation

In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.

