A search for a woman swept away in a Ahualoa flash flood resumed at daybreak Sunday (Jan 22). Rescue crews located and recovered the body of the 47-year-old woman. An investigation is ongoing by police.

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 10:40 p.m. alarm Saturday (Jan 21) to Kahana Drive in the Ahualoa area of Honokaa for a person swept away in a flash flood.

A 47-year-old woman had attempted to cross a flash flood river that was flowing across a driveway off Kahana Drive in the Ahualoa area of Honokaa. The area usually has a dry river bed but heavy rains flooded it which led to water flowing across the driveway.

The woman was swept off her feet and disappeard down the river. Attempts were made to locate the woman but due to darkness and dangerous conditions the search was called-off until daylight. A ground and air search started at 6 a.m. Sunday (Jan 22).

