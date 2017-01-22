By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 12:04 p.m. alarm Sunday (Jan 22) to Kahena Beach in Puna for a swimmer in distress.

Witnesses said the swimmer was last seen face down and sinking near the rock out-cropping at the south end of the beach. A jetski rescuer located the swimmer’s body in about 30 feet of water, 100 yards off-shore near where he was last seen. The rescue person was able to bring the victim to the surface and loaded him into a Billy Pugh rescue net lowered from Chopper One. The victim was airlifted to a waiting medic unit at Kalapana Seaview Estates and was then taken to Hilo Medical Center.

The cause of the victim’s death is under investigation.

