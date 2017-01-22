MEDIA RELEASE

KAILUA-KONA, HAWAI‘I — A capital improvement project for the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor mauka boat ramp is scheduled to begin on January 30, 2017, that will include the removal of both concrete loading docks and installation of new loading docks with new plastic lumber fendering and cleats. The project has been contracted to Isemoto Contracting and will cost $562,700.

The ramp will be closed until the improvement project is completed, estimated by March 30, 2017. During the closure boaters will need use alternative launching sites. Boaters should coordinate with the Hawaii district boating staff for alternate launching sites during the closure.

This project will help improve user safety and provide additional boating access for recreational and commercial vessel operators. The Honokohau Small Boat Harbor mauka boat ramp loading docks are structurally deteriorated due to spalling of the concrete and corrosion of the steel reinforcement. The loading dock on the mauka side of the loading dock has been condemned for several years due to structural instability. The makai loading dock has similar structural deficiencies, although not as severe.

