Fire hydrant test may affect water quality in Hilo Wednesday (Jan 25)

Affected area during hydrant flow test in Hilo on January 25, 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on East Makaʻala Street between the hours of 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 961-8790.


