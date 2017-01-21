Photography in Hilo by Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7

Thousands participated in the Women’s March on Washington in both Hilo and Kona Saturday (Jan 21).

Women, men and keiki gathered to give and listen to speeches and marched to send a message sending the message of the mission of the event that:

Women’s rights are human rights, regardless of a woman’s race, ethnicity, religion, immigration status, sexual identity, gender expression, economic status, age or disability.

The organization saw millions around the world participating.

Women’s March on Washington

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



