Police arrest and charge man in connection with car break-in

MEDIA RELEASE

Shaun J. Spencer

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested and charged a West Hawaiʻi man in connection with a car break-in Tuesday (January 17) in Captain Cook.

The car, which was unlocked and parked on Hōnaunau Beach Road, was entered sometime between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. When the owner returned, she determined that electronics, a driver’s license, credit cards and cash had been removed from the car.

Police investigation led to the identity of a suspect as 36-year-old Shaun J. Spencer of Captain Cook. He was arrested Wednesday (January 18) in Ocean View and taken to the Kona police cellblock while detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section continued the investigation.

At 3:30 p.m. Thursday (January 19), he was charged with first-degree entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree theft. His bail was set at $20,000. He remained at the cellblock until his initial court appearance on Friday (January 20).


