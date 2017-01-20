MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 34-year-old Mountain View man wanted for questioning in connection with an abuse case.

David Cordeiro is described as 5-foot-10, 210 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-311 or contact Officer Sheldon Nakamoto at 326-4646, extension 303, or sheldon.nakamoto@hawaiicounty…..

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

