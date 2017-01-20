 

   

Categorized | News

Police are searching for a Mountain View man in connection with an abuse case

Posted on January 20, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

David Cordeiro

David Cordeiro

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 34-year-old Mountain View man wanted for questioning in connection with an abuse case.

David Cordeiro is described as 5-foot-10, 210 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-311 or contact Officer Sheldon Nakamoto at 326-4646, extension 303, or sheldon.nakamoto@hawaiicounty…..

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5555.33  chart+15.25
S&P 5002271.31  chart+7.62
AAPL120.00  chart+0.22
FB127.04  chart-0.51
GOOG805.02  chart+2.85
INTC36.94  chart+0.37
MSFT62.74  chart+0.44
ORCL39.87  chart+0.66
QCOM62.88  chart-1.56
ALEX44.32  chart+0.58
BOH88.27  chart+1.24
BRN1.69  chart-0.03
BYD19.47  chart+0.08
CAGU0.35  chart+0.00
CPF29.96  chart+0.31
CYAN4.484  chart+0.153
HA55.75  chart+0.55
HCOM24.82  chart+0.60
HE33.19  chart+0.11
MLP7.25  chart+0.05
MRPI0.0017  chart+0.0000
NNUTU2.81  chart+0.00
PLFF0.03  chart-0.01
TBNK32.40  chart-0.01
TSO80.48  chart-0.08
Jan 20, 2017 / 4:24 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: