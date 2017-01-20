 

   

Hilo man charged in burglaries

MEDIA RELEASE

Kapono Labrador

A Hilo man has been charged with two felonies in connection with burglaries in Hilo.
On Monday (January 16), power tools were taken during a burglary at a home on Ululani Street.

Investigation led to the identity of the suspect as 23-year-old Kapono Labrador. He was arrested Wednesday (January 18) and taken to the Hilo police cellblock while officers from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continued the investigation.

Police recovered stolen items from the burglary during the execution of a search warrant on the van Labrador had been driving. Further investigation linked Labrador to a second burglary. In that case, electronics were stolen from a business on Ponahawai Street.

At 11:35 a.m. Thursday, Labrador was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary. His bail was set at $35,000. He remained at the cellblock pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Friday (January 20).


