High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Warning for the west facing shores of Hawaii Island remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday (Jan 21).

Surf along the west facing shores is forecast to be in the 6-8 feet in range.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Due to impacts from the high surf, the following areas are closed:

Mau‘umae Beach

Kauna‘oa Bay and

Mahukona Wharf

High Wind Watch

Windy conditions are forecast for Kailua-Kona, Milolii, South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honokaa, Waimea, Waikoloa, Bradshaw Airfield, the saddle area above 5,000 feet from Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.

The northeasterly winds may reach warning strength on Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. The strongest northeast winds will be focused in the leeward Kohala area, the Waimea to Kawaihae corridor, western saddle areas, north of Kailua-Kona and Hawaii Island summits.

The strong winds can send trees, branches and other objects into roadways, power lines and/or equipment. Winds this strong can damage roofs and cause flying debris if outdoor items are not properly tied down. These winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

Hawaii Electric Light Company (HELCO) reminds people that if you see a downed power line you should stay as far away as possible and report any damage or outages to their dispatch center at (808) 969-6666.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Pailolo and Alehuihaha Channels, Hawaii Island leeward and southeast waters until noon Saturday when a gale warning will be in effect.

Seas are 5 to 9 feet this evening.

Gale Warning

A Gale Watch is in effect from noon Saturday through Sunday afternoon (Jan 22) for the Pailolo and Alehuihaha Channels, Hawaii Island leeward and southeast waters.

Northeast winds of 30-35 knots are possible Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



