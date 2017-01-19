MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 18-year-old Mountain View man wanted for questioning about an incident Thursday morning (January 19) in Puna.

Kahekili John Krause is described as Part-Hawaiian, 6-feet tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair. He may be operating a light-colored Honda 4-door sedan with a stolen license plate of RBX 443, or the plate may have been replaced.

While conducting a search for a reckless driver in a light colored-sedan in Hawaiian Beaches, police located a vehicle fitting that description parked on Awa Street. As a patrol officer approached the vehicle, the driver pulled out from the driveway and drove directly toward the officer who was in his marked subsidized patrol vehicle. To avoid a collision, the officer swerved off the roadway and lost sight of the car. The officer was uninjured in the incident, which is being investigated by detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section as first-degree terroristic threatening and reckless driving.

Krause is considered dangerous and may be armed so police caution the public not to approach him but instead to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detectives Grant Todd at 961-2381 at grant.todd@hawaiicounty.gov or Detective Dean Uyetake at 961-2379 or dean.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

