MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a reported robbery in an apartment early Thursday (Jan 19) in Kailua-Kona.

In response to a 1:40 a.m. call, Kona Patrol officers were dispatched to the 75-5800 block of Kahakai Road, where a 62-year-old woman reported that she woke up to find an unknown man in her apartment asking for money. When the victim tried to get away, the intruder shoved her to the floor and restrained her. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man’s image was captured on a surveillance camera. He is described as Caucasian, about 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with light-brown hair.

Police ask anyone who recognizes him or who has any information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Walter Ah Mow at 326-4646, extension 238 or Detective William Brown at 326-4646, extension 228 or william.brown@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



