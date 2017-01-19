http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/20170119-0835-hccd-high-surf.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

High Surf Warning

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Warning for the west facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. this evening (Jan 19).

Surf along the west facing shores is forecast to be in the 10-15 foot range.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Due to impacts from the high surf, the following areas are closed:

La‘aloa Beach Park

Kahalu‘u Beach Park

Kua Bay

Hapuna Beach

Mau‘umae Beach and

Kauna‘oa Bay

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for all Hawaiian coastal waters except Maalaea Bay until 6 p.m. this evening (Jan 19).

East winds 20 to 25 knots over waters south of Hawaii Island. Seas are building to 10 to 13 feet over waters exposed to large west northwest swells.

