http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/20170118-1700-hccd-high-surf.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

High Surf Warning

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Warning for the west facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. Thursday (Jan 19).

Surf along the Kona-Kohala coast is forecast to be in the 10-14 foot range.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for all Hawaiian coastal waters except Maalaea Bay until 6 p.m. Thursday (Jan 19).

East winds 20 to 25 knots over waters south of Hawaii Island. Seas are building to 10 to 13 feet over waters exposed to large west northwest swells.

Wind Advisory

A strong high pressure system will pass north of the islands this weekend bringing very windy conditions to all islands Saturday and Sunday. The strong northeast to east winds will be especially gusty over higher terrain, through mountain gaps and downslope of the mountains. These winds can make loose outdoor objects become airborne and result in hazardous driving conditions due to strong cross winds.

If you have outdoor plans for the weekend be prepared for very windy conditions. If your plans involve marine activities you may want to consider postponing them.

The strong winds can send trees, branches and other objects into roadways, power lines and/or equipment. Winds can damage roofs and cause flying debris if outdoor items are not properly tied down. These winds can make driving difficult especially for high profile vehicles. The winds can also forcefully swing doors open or shut so use caution when opening or closing vehicle doors.

Hawaii Electric Light Company (HELCO) reminds people that if you see a downed power line you should stay as far away as possible and report any damage or outages to their dispatch center at (808) 969-6666.

