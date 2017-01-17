MEDIA RELEASE

A Waikoloa man faces numerous felony charges following his arrest for drug and firearms offenses.

On Thursday (January 12) Area II Vice officers conducting a narcotics investigation contacted 40-year-old Derek Conway, who was in a vehicle at a public park in Waikoloa. When police used a narcotics canine to screen Conway’s vehicle, the dog displayed a positive alert, indicating the presence of an odor of a controlled substance. During a cursory search of Conway’s person, police found approximately 57.7 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and $111 in cash, which was seized for forfeiture. The vehicle was seized and Conway was arrested and taken to the Kealakehe police cellblock while Vice officers continued their investigation. Officers later searched Conway’s vehicle and recovered a loaded 40 caliber pistol.

On Saturday (January 14), Conway was charged with first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, promoting a controlled substance near a public park, possessing drug paraphernalia, and numerous firearms offenses, including possession of a firearm with intent to facilitate the commission of a felony drug offense. His bail was set at $198,000. He was also charged with a probation offense for which there was no bail.

Also on Saturday, Vice officers executed a search warrant on a Waikoloa home that Conway occupied. Officers recovered approximately 28.8 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 15 grams of suspected marijuana, 8.3 grams of suspected cocaine, 2 grams of suspected heroin, 165 controlled prescription pills, 14 doses of Suboxone, and paraphernalia associated with narcotics use and distribution. In addition, officers seized for forfeiture numerous pieces of jewelry, numerous collector-type coins, numerous United States bank notes and $116,000 in cash.

On Sunday (January 15) Conway was charged with the additional offenses of first-degree promotion of dangerous drugs, three counts of second-degree promotion of dangerous drugs, five counts of promoting harmful drugs, one count of promoting detrimental drugs, and seven counts of possessing drug paraphernalia. His total bail for those additional offenses was set at $243,000. Conway remained at the cellblock pending his initial court appearance Tuesday morning (January 17).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



