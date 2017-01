MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are seeking witnesses to the start of a fire Monday (January 16) in Pāhoa.

The fire started just after midnight Monday at a vacant business at 15-2948 Pāhoa Government Road next to Luquin’s restaurant in Pāhoa town.

Police do not suspect foul play. They ask anyone who saw or heard the start of the fire to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Wendall Carter at 961-2383 or wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.go….

