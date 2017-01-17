MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a reported burglary in Pāhoa over the weekend.

At 2:14 p.m. Monday (January 16), Puna patrol officers responded to an active burglary at a county office off Pāhoa Village Road.

A 64-year-old woman reported that she encountered two men in the building who were portraying themselves as maintenance workers. As she went to call police, both suspects fled the area. Police determined that computer equipment valued in excess of $200 had been stolen.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation, which is classified as a second-degree burglary, and are reviewing video surveillance footage from a nearby business.

One suspect is described as a local male, between 20 and 30 years old, with long hair that may have been tied in a ponytail. The second suspect is described as a short, local male with a slim build.

Police ask anyone with any information about this burglary to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Royce Serrao at 961-2272 or royce.serrao@hawaiicounty.gov or Officer Donovan Kohara at 961-8222 or donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

