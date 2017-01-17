MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman wanted for questioning for a theft committed Saturday evening (January 14) from a department store in Hilo. The pair fled in a white van. Their images were captured on a surveillance camera.

Police ask anyone with information about their identities to call Officer Brad Resureccion at 961-2213 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

