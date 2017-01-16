By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 12:05 a.m. alarm Monday (Jan 16) to a structure fire in Pahoa at the complex of buildings housing Luquin’s Mexican Restaurant and the Akebono Theater in Pahoa.

Photos and video on social media showed the complex gutted by fire.

Pahoa Goverment Road is closed Monday from the area of Kaleo’s Restaurant to the Community Center Road (Kauhale) as crews work on the buildings involved in fire

The American Red Cross is assisting anyone displaced by the fire with emergency clothing, food and shelter.

