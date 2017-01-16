MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, January 16- Average retail gasoline prices in Hawaii have not moved in the past week, averaging $3.03/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 gas outlets in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Hawaii during the past week, prices yesterday were 38.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 10.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 43.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 16 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.65/g in 2016, $3.33/g in 2015, $4.03/g in 2014, $4.06/g in 2013 and $4.06/g in 2012.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $2.73/g, up 4.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.69/g.

Anchorage- $2.64/g, up 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.61/g.

Honolulu- $2.93/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.92/g.

“For the first time since November, the national average price for gasoline has fallen over the last week, helped by weak demand and rising gasoline inventories,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “This downward trend is evident in over two-thirds of states but may take additional time to materialize in others, yet is a familiar pattern for late winter as refiners build inventories prior to the late-February start of refinery maintenance season and thanks to the year’s weakest demand occurring over the next four weeks. However, motorists shouldn’t expect the trend to last long. After the sweetness of Valentine’s Day roses and chocolates is gone, they will be in store for a jump at the pump as maintenance season begins and the long transition to summer gasoline becomes a pinch point, leading to gas prices that will mostly trend higher for two to three months.”

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



