Hawaii County Civil Defense high surf warning audio message

High Surf Advisory

Due to impacts from the high surf, the following beaches are closed:

Mahukona Beach Park

La‘aloa Beach Park

Kahalu’u Beach Park and

Hapuna Beach Park

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for west facing shores of Hawaii Island which is now in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday (Jan 15).

The large west-northwest swell is forecast to generate surf in the 6-10 foot range along west facing shores in Kona and Kohala.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. tonight (Jan 14) for the Alenuihaha Channel, windward, leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii Island along with other Hawaiian waters. Seas west-northwest at 9-11 feet are forecast.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

