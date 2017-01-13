MEDIA RELEASE

A coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated in connection with a possible drowning in Kona on Thursday (January 12).

At 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Kona Patrol officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in waters off Kua Bay.

When officers arrived, beach goers were attempting cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. Fire/rescue personnel took the man, identified as 57-year-old Brad O’Gara of Amboy, Washington, to Kona Community Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 12:17 p.m.

Police do not suspect foul play. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

