Washington man is dead after possible drowning in Kona Thursday (Jan 12)

Posted on January 13, 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE

A coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated in connection with a possible drowning in Kona on Thursday (January 12).

At 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Kona Patrol officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in waters off Kua Bay.

When officers arrived, beach goers were attempting cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. Fire/rescue personnel took the man, identified as 57-year-old Brad O’Gara of Amboy, Washington, to Kona Community Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 12:17 p.m.

Police do not suspect foul play. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.


