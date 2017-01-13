 

   

North Kona on water restriction as repairs to wells continue

Posted on January 13, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Due to ongoing repairs to its wells in North Kona, the Department of Water Supply is issuing a Notice of Water Restriction Notice. The Water Restriction Notice requires consumers to reduce water consumption by 25%. Listed are some ways to conserve water to reach the 25% goal.

  • Wash only full loads of laundry or dishes at a time.
  • Check faucets and pipes for leaks.
  • Serve drinking water only when requested.
  • Keep a container of drinking water in the refrigerator. Use drinking water wisely.
  • Do not let water run unnecessarily. Please shut the water off when you wash or brush your teeth.
  • When bathing or showering, use water only to wet and rinse off.
  • Do not fill up the bathtub.
  • Use a glass to rinse when brushing your teeth.
  • Do not flush toilets unnecessarily.
  • Stop lawn sprinkling.
  • Stop car and boat washing.
  • Stop dust control watering.

All agricultural users should keep water usage to a minimum. Irrigate only at night from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. This measure will reduce water loss due to evaporation, and minimize water system usage during peak demand.

For more information, please contact the Department at (808) 322-0600 during normal business hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.


