MEDIA RELEASE
Due to ongoing repairs to its wells in North Kona, the Department of Water Supply is issuing a Notice of Water Restriction Notice. The Water Restriction Notice requires consumers to reduce water consumption by 25%. Listed are some ways to conserve water to reach the 25% goal.
- Wash only full loads of laundry or dishes at a time.
- Check faucets and pipes for leaks.
- Serve drinking water only when requested.
- Keep a container of drinking water in the refrigerator. Use drinking water wisely.
- Do not let water run unnecessarily. Please shut the water off when you wash or brush your teeth.
- When bathing or showering, use water only to wet and rinse off.
- Do not fill up the bathtub.
- Use a glass to rinse when brushing your teeth.
- Do not flush toilets unnecessarily.
- Stop lawn sprinkling.
- Stop car and boat washing.
- Stop dust control watering.
All agricultural users should keep water usage to a minimum. Irrigate only at night from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. This measure will reduce water loss due to evaporation, and minimize water system usage during peak demand.
For more information, please contact the Department at (808) 322-0600 during normal business hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
