MEDIA RELEASE

Due to ongoing repairs to its wells in North Kona, the Department of Water Supply is issuing a Notice of Water Restriction Notice. The Water Restriction Notice requires consumers to reduce water consumption by 25%. Listed are some ways to conserve water to reach the 25% goal.

Wash only full loads of laundry or dishes at a time.

Check faucets and pipes for leaks.

Serve drinking water only when requested.

Keep a container of drinking water in the refrigerator. Use drinking water wisely.

Do not let water run unnecessarily. Please shut the water off when you wash or brush your teeth.

When bathing or showering, use water only to wet and rinse off.

Do not fill up the bathtub.

Use a glass to rinse when brushing your teeth.

Do not flush toilets unnecessarily.

Stop lawn sprinkling.

Stop car and boat washing.

Stop dust control watering.

All agricultural users should keep water usage to a minimum. Irrigate only at night from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. This measure will reduce water loss due to evaporation, and minimize water system usage during peak demand.

For more information, please contact the Department at (808) 322-0600 during normal business hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

