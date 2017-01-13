http://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/20170113-1810-hccd-high-surf.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense high surf warning audio message

High Surf Warning

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the High Surf Warning for west facing shores of Hawaii Island which is now in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday (Jan 14).

The large west-northwest swell is forecast generate surf 8-12 feet tonight through early Saturday morning along west facing shores in Kona and Kohala. The greatest impacts are expected during the high tide at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday (Jan 14) in Kailua-Kona.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. this morning (Jan 13) until 6 a.m. Saturday (Jan 14) for the Alenuihaha Channel, windward, leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii Island. Winds from the southeast at 10-20 knots along with seas building to 10-15 feet are forecast.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

