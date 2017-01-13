MEDIA RELEASE

The state Judiciary is seeking individuals who speak English and another language to become court interpreters. Applications are now being accepted for the next state court interpreter orientation workshop to be held on each of the major islands in February and March. Completion of the two-day workshop is one of the mandatory requirements to become a court interpreter for the Hawaii State Judiciary.

The two-day orientation workshops will be held on:

Hilo: February 16-17, 2017 (Thursday/Friday)

Maui: February 22-23, 2017 (Wednesday /Thursday)

Kona: February 28-March 1, 2017 (Tuesday/Wednesday)

Oahu 1: March 4-5, 2017 (Saturday/Sunday)

Kauai: March 7-8, 2017 (Tuesday / Wednesday)

Oahu 2: March 11-12, 2017 (Saturday/Sunday)

Registration deadline is February 10, 2017. Registration forms are available on the Judiciary’s website and from the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at 539-4860.

The workshop registration fee is $95. A grant from the Hawaii Women’s Legal Foundation and Hawaii Friends of Justice and Civic Education is being used to lower the cost from the original $120 fee.

Certified sign language interpreters are also encouraged to apply.

In addition to successfully completing the orientation workshop, persons seeking to become a state court interpreter must pass a written English proficiency exam and court interpreter ethics exam and clear a criminal background check.

Court interpreters work on a freelance basis as independent contractors in cases when parties or witnesses are unable to hear, understand, speak or use English sufficiently. Depending on their performance on written and oral exams, court interpreters are paid between $25 to $55 per hour with a two-hour minimum.

