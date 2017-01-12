MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Preparatory Academy welcomes Tamar Elias, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist, who will present Volcanic Air Pollution: The What, Where, and How of Vog in Hawaii at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at the schoolʻs Gates Performing Arts Center (Upper Campus). The event is free and open to the public.

Elias will address volcanic air pollution (vog) in Hawaii, from its origin as volcanic gas emitted from Kīlauea Volcano to the impacts of vog on the natural environment and humans. Elias will review recent vog research and how communities throughout the world cope with volcanic air pollution. She also will share information on resources for living with vog in Hawaii and answer audience questions about volcanic gases and vog.

Elias has been studying volcanic gases emitted from Kīlauea and other Hawaiian volcanoes for more than two decades. In addition to her work in Hawaii, she has responded to volcanic unrest around the globe through her work with the USGS Volcano Disaster Assistance Program. She also teaches observatory staff from other countries about gas monitoring techniques through the University of Hawaii’s Center for the Study of Active Volcanoes international training program.

For more information, visit hvo.wr.usgs.gov, email askHVO@usgs.gov, or call 808-967-8844.

