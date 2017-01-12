 

   

Vog presentation at HPA in Waimea Wednesday (Jan 18)

Posted on January 12, 2017. Tags: , , , ,

Aerial view of of the lava lake within Halemaʻumaʻu Crater at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano. The gas plume rising from the lava lake contains sulfur dioxide, which produces the volcanic air pollution (vog) that impacts the island. Kīlauea's summit vent is the primary source of sulfur dioxide. Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Aerial view of of the lava lake within Halemaʻumaʻu Crater at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano. The gas plume rising from the lava lake contains sulfur dioxide, which produces the volcanic air pollution (vog) that impacts the island. Kīlauea’s summit vent is the primary source of sulfur dioxide. Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

MEDIA RELEASE

Tamar Elias at the rim of Kīlauea's summit caldera, with Halemaʻumaʻu Crater in background (fumes are from the lava lake within the crater). Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Tamar Elias at the rim of Kīlauea’s summit caldera, with Halemaʻumaʻu Crater in background (fumes are from the lava lake within the crater). Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Hawaii Preparatory Academy welcomes Tamar Elias, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist, who will present Volcanic Air Pollution: The What, Where, and How of Vog in Hawaii at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at the schoolʻs Gates Performing Arts Center (Upper Campus). The event is free and open to the public.

Elias will address volcanic air pollution (vog) in Hawaii, from its origin as volcanic gas emitted from Kīlauea Volcano to the impacts of vog on the natural environment and humans. Elias will review recent vog research and how communities throughout the world cope with volcanic air pollution. She also will share information on resources for living with vog in Hawaii and answer audience questions about volcanic gases and vog.

Elias has been studying volcanic gases emitted from Kīlauea and other Hawaiian volcanoes for more than two decades. In addition to her work in Hawaii, she has responded to volcanic unrest around the globe through her work with the USGS Volcano Disaster Assistance Program. She also teaches observatory staff from other countries about gas monitoring techniques through the University of Hawaii’s Center for the Study of Active Volcanoes international training program.

For more information, visit hvo.wr.usgs.gov, email askHVO@usgs.gov, or call 808-967-8844.

The Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō vent on Kīlauea's East Rift Zone also emits sulfur dioxide and is another source that causes vog. Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō vent on Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone also emits sulfur dioxide and is another source that causes vog. Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5547.49  chart-16.16
S&P 5002270.44  chart-4.88
AAPL119.25  chart-0.50
FB126.64  chart+0.55
GOOG806.36  chart-1.55
INTC36.71  chart-0.24
MSFT62.61  chart-0.58
ORCL39.20  chart+0.09
QCOM66.12  chart+0.02
ALEX44.09  chart-0.01
BOH87.36  chart-1.65
BRN1.68  chart+0.04
BYD19.64  chart+0.19
CAGU0.35  chart+0.00
CPF30.40  chart-0.71
CYAN4.40  chart+0.00
HA55.65  chart-1.40
HCOM25.59  chart-0.15
HE33.49  chart-0.03
MLP7.45  chart+0.15
MRPI0.0024  chart+0.0004
NNUTU3.00  chart+0.00
PLFF0.035  chart+0.000
TBNK32.72  chart-0.24
TSO80.68  chart-1.09
Jan 12, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: