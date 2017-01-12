 

   

Categorized | News

Police are searching for a Waimea boy reported missing

Posted on January 12, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Jacob Mead

Jacob Mead

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 15-year-old Kamuela boy who was reported missing.

Jacob Mead was last seen December 9 in Waimea. He is described as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5547.49  chart-16.16
S&P 5002270.44  chart-4.88
AAPL119.25  chart-0.50
FB126.64  chart+0.55
GOOG806.36  chart-1.55
INTC36.71  chart-0.24
MSFT62.61  chart-0.58
ORCL39.20  chart+0.09
QCOM66.12  chart+0.02
ALEX44.09  chart-0.01
BOH87.36  chart-1.65
BRN1.68  chart+0.04
BYD19.64  chart+0.19
CAGU0.35  chart+0.00
CPF30.40  chart-0.71
CYAN4.40  chart+0.00
HA55.65  chart-1.40
HCOM25.59  chart-0.15
HE33.49  chart-0.03
MLP7.45  chart+0.15
MRPI0.0024  chart+0.0004
NNUTU3.00  chart+0.00
PLFF0.035  chart+0.000
TBNK32.72  chart-0.24
TSO80.68  chart-1.09
Jan 12, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: