High Surf Warning

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Warning for west facing shores of Hawaii Island beginning noon on Friday (Jan 13) until Saturday (Jan 14).

A very large west northwest swell is expected to arrive tonight bringing rising surf Friday with warning level surf expected. The new swell be from a more westerly direction than the last swell so it will bring warning level surf to west facing shores of Hawaii island.

Surf is forecast to be in the 8-12 foot range along west facing shores in Kona and Kohala.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday (Jan 13) until 6 a.m. Saturday (Jan 14) for the Alenuihaha Channel, windward, leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii Island. Winds from the southeast at 10-20 knots along with seas building to 10-16 feet are forecast.

